Breezy and not as hot today

A weak trough of low pressure, the first in a series of them, moved through overnight, That enhanced winds at the surface, but will also cool things off a bit after yesterday's 98 degree reading.

Another trough will swing through tomorrow afternoon, dropping us into the 80s for highs.

Winds through the period will gust to 30mph here on the Valley floor with gustier winds in the mountains and passes.

There are a few Wind Advisories up for areas North of the Valley, but none that directly impact us.

Highs the next few days will be closer to seasonal norms (89) but will warm up again as we head into the Festival weekend.