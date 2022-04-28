Gusty conditions today, calmer tomorrow

A series of quick moving systems continues to swing through California, enhancing winds this afternoon and evening. Those gusts could reach 35mph on the Valley with stronger winds surrounding the Coachella Valley.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas surrounding the Valley through late tonight.

The Wind Advisory closest to the Valley includes portions of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs as well as the San Gorgonio Pass.

That series of troughs will also help keep temps in check through early next week.

Highs today will be some of the coolest all week, in the mid 80s.

We warm up on Saturday into the middle 90s, but temps return to the lower 90s Sunday and most of the week to come.