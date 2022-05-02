Monday: Warm and windy evening

It's been a warm day across the desert but cooler than what the weekend delivered. Clear skies will persist beyond the sunset, which is at 7:30 p.m. Temperatures will steadily cool into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m.

There is a Wind Advisory to the north, around I-15 and I-40, until early Tuesday morning. Wind speeds will strengthen this afternoon but will remain below advisory criteria. Still, gusts near 30 MPH are expected through the evening, weakening into Tuesday morning.

High temperatures in the low and mid-90s will be present on Tuesday before the heat ramps up and bring triple digits to the Coachella Valley later this week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!