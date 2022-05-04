Wednesday: Rising temperatures remainder of week

High temperatures in the upper-90s were recorded across the Coachella Valley on this Wednesday afternoon. Humidity will remain low along with light winds through the night.

With a ridge of high pressure settling over the Desert Southwest for the next couple of days, temperatures are headed on an upward trajectory. Triple digits join for the close of the week.

Through the weekend, temperatures will begin to cool with the aid of gusty winds. A windy Mother's Day is forecast for Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the strengthening winds that will follow us into early next week when highs drop into the 80s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!