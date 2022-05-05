Thursday: Triple-digit heat returns to the desert

Triple digits returned to the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Palm Springs peaked at 102° and Thermal topped out at 100°. It will be a warm evening with clear skies and breezy west winds. Sunset is at 7:33, and temperatures will cool into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the Desert Southwest for the remainder of the week, keeping temperatures above average for this time of year.

While evenings closing out the workweek will be on the breezy side, more wind is anticipated this weekend as a trough of low pressure moves into the coast. Gusts around 30 MPH are expected through Saturday evening, becoming more widespread on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the future gusts closely as dust will likely reduce visibility and air quality.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the High Desert on Sunday. Due to a combination of gusty winds and low humidity, critical fire weather conditions will occur. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

The incoming trough of low pressure that's responsible for the strengthening winds, will also allow cooler air to move into Southern California. Palm Springs will feel a drop from 100°+ to the low-80s over just a few days.

