First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday through Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. The potential impacts related to this weekend's wind include road closures, reduced visibility and air quality, as well as power outages.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at Noon Saturday for all areas highlighted in tan. This includes Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach 60 MPH in the more wind-prone locations, such as the mountain slopes and San Gorgonio Pass.

Wind speeds will strengthen through Saturday afternoon, with gusts more in the 30 MPH range around parts of the low desert.

The strongest winds are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon with gusts exceeding 40 MPH. Keep this in mind for your Mother's Day plans.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect Sunday morning for the High Desert. The combination of strong winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly.

There will be a payoff to all of the wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s early next week! That will be about 10° below normal for this time of year.

