Tuesday: More wind tonight with cooler temperatures tomorrow

Talk about a cool down! Palm Springs was stepping past 100° last week, and the city is currently only reaching highs in the 80s. The mild temperature setup will persist into Wednesday, as the coolest day of the week.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the San Gorgonio Pass until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. In the most wind-prone locations, gusts will exceed 50 MPH. Drive with caution.

Around the valley floor, gusts will exceed 30 MPH at times. That's right, your potted plants and patio umbrellas should remain secured through Wednesday.

Winds will weaken immensely Thursday as a big warming trend kicks off. Temperatures will find their way into the triple-digits for the weekend, more than 10° above normal.

