Thursday: Warming trend begins

A high of 88° was recorded in Palm Springs -- 7 degrees warmer than Wednesday. While it was a warmer day across the Coachella Valley, highs were still below average for the date. Expect warm but comfortable conditions for the remainder of this evening.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Southern California, bringing more heat our way. Highs will near the century mark for the close of this workweek.

Triple-digit heat is just around the corner! While these temperatures will be ~10° above average, highs will stay out of record territory.

Friendly reminder to keep your furry friends in mind before heading outdoors. A quick check of the ground temperature with the back of your hand can make for a more enjoyable and safer walk around the block.

