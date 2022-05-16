Monday: Remaining above average with windy evenings

This Monday is cooler than the weekend heat we felt but still above average. This evening will remain very warm, even past sunset at 7:41 p.m., only cooling into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

Sunny and dry conditions will prevail this week with high pressure remaining in place. A few shortwaves will move across the Southland, resulting in breezy to gusty conditions predominately in the evening hours.

Like Monday evening, Tuesday evening will bring gusts near 30 MPH around the low desert.

Somewhat seasonable but still above normal each day moving forward. Temperatures are looking to begin an upward climb again beginning on Sunday.

