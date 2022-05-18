Wednesday: Weaker winds with warmer temperatures

Palm Springs reached a high of 100° Wednesday afternoon, 5° above average. The triple-digit heat will make for a warm evening around the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will cool just to 90° around 9:00 p.m.

A trough of low pressure will develop to our north and begin to strengthen onshore flow. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits Thursday, but cooling will join on Friday.

Enjoy the break from the gusty conditions. Wind speeds will strengthen Thursday evening with gusts near 30-40 MPH through the night. The wind will persist into Friday.

Temperatures will cool into the 90s for the close of the workweek with the broad trough over the Western United States in place. Beginning Sunday, a warming trend will begin that will persist through the middle of next week.

