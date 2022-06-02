Thursday: Sunny and warm with wind on the way

Palm Springs recorded a high of 103° this afternoon -- 3° above average for the date. Warm temperatures will persist through the evening for those headed to Downtown Palm Springs for VillageFest. Sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Winds will strengthen on Friday with gusts greater than 30 MPH expected around the Coachella Valley floor.

Stronger gusts will join the desert on Saturday with gusts greater than 40 MPH. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking this wind event closely and will keep you updated with the potential impact.

The drop in temperature from the incoming wind will be negligible. A warming trend will begin on Sunday with even hotter temperatures awaiting by next weekend.

The latest drought monitor shows a notable increase in drought across the Golden State, especially compared to the start of 2022. Now, more than 97% of California is reporting 'severe' drought conditions. Read more here.

