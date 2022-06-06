Monday: Rising temperatures through the week

The strongest winds are left behind in the weekend but this evening will still keep it breezy to gusty around the Coachella Valley.

A ridge of high pressure is in place over the southwest and it's here to stay through the week. High temperatures were 5-10° above average this afternoon and a similar setup is with us on Tuesday.

Don't get too comfortable. Hotter days are ahead! An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Thursday morning and persist through Sunday evening. The hot afternoons followed by warm nights will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

With rising temperatures, the First Alert Weather Team will be on the watch for record heat, mainly this Friday and Saturday. Stay safe and hydrated!

