First Alert Weather Alert issued for excessive heat Thursday-Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat from Thursday, June 9th through Sunday, June 12th. Temperatures will climb above 110° providing the hottest days of 2022 so far.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and persist through Sunday evening. The hot afternoons and warm overnights won't provide much relief from the heat. This will increase the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

Heat-related illnesses should be taken seriously. Take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to be aware for yourself and your family.

The days to watch for potential record highs are Friday (112° in 1985) and Saturday (114° in 2019). The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the temperatures closely as we head into the first excessive heat wave of the year.

