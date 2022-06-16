Strengthening winds ahead of a notable cooldown

The Coachella Valley has been feeling the heat, with high temperatures ~5° above normal. Just to our west is a trough of low pressure that is moving in for the close of the workweek. This incoming system will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend but also bring in gusty conditions.

While wind speeds are beginning to strengthen tonight, more wind will arrive on Friday. Wind gusts will exceed 30 MPH for many desert communities.

A breezy start can be expected Saturday morning for those of you with early tee times. Winds will strengthen once again through the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will drop into the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. A break from the heat for your holiday weekend plans. High pressure will build next week bringing warmer temperatures into the midweek.

