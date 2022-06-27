Monday: Humid conditions with reduced air quality

The haziness you see outside is related to increased ozone a.k.a smog. Air quality has been reduced with a pocket of 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' being recorded in the west valley. The rest of the Coachella Valley currently has a reading in the 'moderate' category. Read more about ozone here.

There's no doubt it's a humid day. Monsoonal moisture has moved back into Southern California and is creating the opportunity for showers and storms to develop over the mountains this afternoon.

Dew point temperatures will be slightly lower tomorrow, but still elevated compared to what we were feeling on Saturday when dewpoints were in the 20s!

The lingering moisture in our atmosphere will provide the chance for showers and storms to pop up over the mountains and desert Tuesday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for hot temperatures that may cause heat illnesses to occur.

