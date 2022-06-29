Strengthening wind ahead of cooler days

No doubt a hot day in the desert but at least dew point temperatures are lower than they've been the past two days. Relative humidity will hover around 15-20% through the evening.

High pressure is moving east and the additional heat we've been feeling is leaving with it. Temperatures will return near the seasonal average (107°) on Thursday with continued cooling in the forecast into the weekend.

Gusty winds will remain a part of the forecast each afternoon and evening this week. The strongest gusts for the more wind-prone communities in the desert are expected to reach 30-40 MPH.

High temperatures will hang just below the seasonal average for the holiday weekend. The Coachella Valley is looking like the place to be for your 4th of July festivities.

