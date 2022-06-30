Cooling into the holiday weekend

Here we go! Wrapping up the month of June with a high temperature of 110° in Palm Springs. The average high for the date is 107°, so just above normal to close out the month. Looking back at the month as a whole, the average high is about 106°.

Clear skies and a breezy west wind will carry us through the evening. An overall enjoyable night to be out and about in Downtown Palm Springs for VillageFest.

Temperatures will continue to trend downward for the start of July. Perfect timing for the holiday weekend when many people will be spending time outdoors.

This Independence Day will be notably cooler than what was felt last year on the holiday. Looking back at the past 5 years, this year will likely be the coolest with high temperatures ~5° below the seasonal average.

