Mild conditions heading into this holiday weekend

A warm day in the desert, just slightly cooler than what was felt yesterday. A warm and breezy evening will be present for your Friday night dinner plans. Clear skies will persist through the night.

Winds will be felt once again Saturday afternoon and evening. In wind-prone areas, gusts will be near 40 MPH. These winds are a sign of a changing weather pattern that will bring cooler air into Southern California.

Temperatures will be considerably cooler this weekend, perfect for your outdoor festivities. Highs are expected to be 5-10° below the seasonal average into early next week.

Temperatures will be on the rise throughout next week. High temperatures will climb past 110° by Friday. Higher humidity can be expected as monsoonal moisture begins to move into the Coachella Valley during this timeframe.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!