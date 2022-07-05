Gradually warming temperatures through the week

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 103° this afternoon. This evening will provide a warm environment for outdoor dinner plans with temperatures in the 90s lasting until 9:00 p.m.

While gradual, a warming trend is now in place that will persist into the upcoming weekend. On Wednesday, we'll also feel a bit more humidity when we step outside. Dew point temperature will reach into the low 50s by the afternoon.

An average high temperature for the date is 108°. Highs will climb just above that, near 110° on Saturday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!