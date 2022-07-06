Wednesday: Touch of humidity with mild-for-July high temperatures

A warm, sunny, and slightly humid day in the Coachella Valley. A breezy northwest wind, similar to last night, will be present once again through the evening. Sunset is at 8:00 p.m. Skies will remain clear through the night. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s early Thursday morning.

The trough of low pressure to our northwest will track back to the north and high pressure to our east will begin to build west. This will aid in a gradual but steady warming trend into the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will return to the 40s Thursday afternoon, drier than what was felt outside today.

Temperatures will be on the rise for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will reach 110° by Saturday. On Sunday, the average high temperature for Palm Spring peaks at 109°. It will remain the average through August 14th. The slightly above-normal temperatures will persist through the middle of next week.

