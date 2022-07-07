Thursday: Warming trend continues

Palm Springs peaked at 107° Thursday afternoon, just 1° below the seasonal average. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening, cooling into the upper 90s around 9:00 p.m. A warm and breezy night if you're headed out to VillageFest in Downtown Palm Springs!

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s and low 80s around the Coachella Valley.

High pressure over the central states will expand west. This will aid in temperatures rising into the weekend.

The average high temperature will reach 109° on Sunday and remain the average through mid-August. However, that doesn't mean that's what we're going to feel. From the weekend and into the middle of next week, high temperatures will range from 110°-112°. More moisture looks to move into Southern California on Wednesday, increasing cloud cover and creating humid conditions.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!