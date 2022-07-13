Wednesday: Dew point temperatures on the rise

A high temperature of 112° was reached in Palm Springs this afternoon - 1° cooler than yesterday. There's no relief to talk about this week as monsoon moisture moves into the California deserts.

Arizona has been experiencing monsoonal t-storms throughout this will. That moisture will drift farther west and flow into Southern California on Thursday.

Dew point temperatures will continue to climb for the remainder of the week resulting in a humid environment when you step out the door.

A better opportunity for thunderstorms to develop arrives on Friday. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms as they develop over the local mountains and High Desert, even into the weekend.

Temperatures will be fairly consistent through the next several days. Highs will range from 110-115° around the low desert. That's slightly above the average temperature, of 109°, for the season.

