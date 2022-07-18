Skip to Content
Humidity and showers to start the week

Spotty showers fell across the Valley in the morning hours, and more storms are possible this afternoon as Dew Point and humidity values stay well above average.

The Dew Point was quite high in the morning hours, and will remain in the 50s and 60s most of the day.

We won't get appreciable relief until the middle of the week. Today highs will be near our seasonal norm of 109.

The heat returns by midweek, with temps once again rivaling those of the past weekend (Saturday: 116, Sunday: 114).

We do see drier conditions midweek, and slightly cooler weather by next weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

