Published 6:44 PM

Monday: Hot and humid to start the week

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 111° this afternoon. It's not the excessive heat that was felt over the weekend, but it's certainly not comfortable with the monsoonal moisture continuing to flow in from the south.

Dew point temperatures will remain above 50° on Tuesday so the "feels like" factor still won't be ideal. Isolated thunderstorms could still develop over the mountains and High Desert. More relief will join on Wednesday when the moisture retreats and dew points drop into the 40s.

While it'll be slightly drier in the days ahead, the heat will be persistent. High temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 109° through the rest of the workweek.

Haley Clawson

