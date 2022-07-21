Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning in effect

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect this morning and will remain in place through Friday evening. High temperatures will climb into the one-teens each afternoon with little relief overnight.

Please take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to better protect yourself and others. Stay hydrated. Stay safe.

Temperatures will begin a downward trend this weekend, but the heat will be replaced with humidity. Monsoonal moisture will refocus on Southern California sending dew point temperatures into the 60s and 70s and also bringing the chance for thunderstorms early next week.

No progress in this week's drought monitor update. Riverside County remains in 'severe' to 'extreme' drought conditions while areas near Bakersfield and Fresno are reporting 'exceptional' drought conditions. Read more here.

