Tuesday: Warmer day with humidity lingering

Below-normal high temperatures have been present this week thanks to clouds and humidity. That trend will continue throughout the week but with slightly lower dew point temperatures for the middle of the week.

While Wednesday will be drier than what was felt this Tuesday, dew point temperatures will still hover in the 50s for the majority of the day creating a humid environment for the Coachella Valley.

The air temperature will no doubt keep our A/Cs running, but we'll actually be maintaining a relatively mild forecast considering the time of year. By Friday, another surge of monsoon flow will push into the Southland ramping up the mugginess and increasing the chances for thunderstorms.

