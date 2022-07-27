Wednesday: Drier day in the desert

Plenty of clouds overhead today but much less activity on the radar around Southern California compared to earlier this week. A patch of showers has developed over the High Desert late tonight, moving south into Joshua Tree National Park. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Arizona, where thunderstorms are more prevalent.

Partly cloudy skies will be around for much of the day tomorrow though any precipitation will be very limited around Riverside County deserts.

Dew point temperatures on Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, still humid but not the worst we've felt this week.

Afternoon highs will remain below the seasonal average (109°) this week, even cooling into the weekend as more monsoonal moisture flows into the desert.

