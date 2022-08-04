Sunshine returns to the desert Friday

The abundance of monsoonal moisture is being escorted to the north as a drier southwesterly flow moves into Southern California. It may be drier but it will still be humid and provide the opportunity for thunderstorm development.

While the bulk of the action will be out of the region, an isolated thunderstorm or two is still expected to develop over local peaks as temperatures rise.

Aside from building clouds over the mountains, Friday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Coachella Valley along with a return to the triple digits.

