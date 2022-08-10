Skip to Content
Not quite as humid today

A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for the high desert and areas North of the Valley.

Tomorrow, as the humidity thins out, the heat will rise and the Inland Empire will be under a Heat Advisory into Saturday.

Today, we should see some modest declines in dew point and humidity readings, so it will feel slightly better out there. However, the dew points remain above the 50 degree mark.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast by Friday with another surge in humidity. The humid conditions will stay in place through the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

