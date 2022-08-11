Thursday: Increasing moisture into the end of the workweek

FLASH FLOOD WARNING now in effect for Joshua Tree National Park, including the Cottonwood Visitor Center, until 8:30 p.m. Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are capable of producing flash flooding. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

You'll catch a glimpse of the year's last supermoon between tonight's clouds. August's full moon is dubbed the 'sturgeon moon'. It reaches its peak at 6:36 p.m., but the moon rise for the Palm Springs area isn't until 7:56 p.m. Able to snap a photo? Please send it to share@kesq.com!

Moisture flowing into the Desert Southwest from the southeast will continue for the remainder of the week and even into next week. The heaviest rain looks to remain east of the Coachella Valley, but thunderstorms are still expected to develop over the mountains and the High Desert of Riverside County.

A few more cells are likely to develop in Southeastern California on Friday compared to what was seen out there today.

