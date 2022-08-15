Warming and drying into the middle of the week

A high temperature of 107° for the start of the workweek along with some sticky conditions with dew points in the 60s. Passing clouds this evening will lead the way to a beautiful sunset. Send your photos to share@kesq.com!

Tuesday will provide a similar setup to Monday with afternoon thunderstorms expected to develop over the High Desert and local mountains though a drying trend will commence for the middle of the week.

Dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, providing some relief from the high humidity. The break will be short-lived as another surge of moisture will arrive by the end of the week. Storm chances surrounding the Coachella Valley are currently the greatest for Saturday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!