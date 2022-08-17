Isolated storms and warmer temperatures

A hot day in the desert with a high temperature of 110° in Palm Springs for the second day in a row. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours, cooling into the low 100s by 9:00 p.m.

Highs will begin to cool into the weekend as the next surge of monsoon moisture arrives in Southern California. Storm coverage will begin to expand around the mountains and desert on Friday and Saturday.

