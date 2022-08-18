Latest drought monitor plus increasing monsoon moisture

The latest drought monitor shows positive progress in the amount of 'extreme' drought in Southeastern California thanks to monsoonal thunderstorms. However, the 'exceptional' drought conditions in the central portion of the state have only grown. Read more here.

Another surge of monsoon moisture will arrive in Southern California on Friday and Saturday. Dew point temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s around the Coachella Valley.

This will bring an increase in the number of thunderstorms around the mountains and desert as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool into the weekend as a result of the rising humidity. A similar setup will follow us into the middle of next week.

