today at 6:40 PM
Published 6:25 PM

Warm and dry weekend ahead

A notable change in humidity and temperature this afternoon compared to the past few days. This evening will deliver clear and warm conditions along with a sunset time of 7:19 p.m.

Great news for your weekend plans! While it won't be a dry heat, dew point temperatures will hang out in the 50s, drier than what we've been experiencing.

Seasonable temperatures will be felt for the days ahead, but a warm-up to 111-113° is anticipated for the middle of next week.

Haley Clawson

