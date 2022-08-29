Get ready for a heat wave!

The average high temperature for Palm Springs this week is 107°, but highs will stray above that through the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves into place.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for much of Southern California from Tuesday through Monday. Temperatures around the low desert could climb as high as 115°.

School may be back in session, but these temperatures are a stark reminder that summer is not over just yet! Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to protect yourself and others better.

On a positive note, the humidity will lessen over the next few days as the temperatures rise. To be monitored is the potential for another surge of moisture to move into the desert Friday and Saturday.

