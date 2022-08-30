The heat wave has arrived

High pressure is building over the Southwest, and it's making itself comfortable with no plans to leave before the holiday weekend. This dome of hot air will bring afternoon temperatures up to 10° above the seasonal average. Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s and low 90s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Southern California, including the Coachella Valley. Temperatures in the low desert can climb near 115° as this heat wave continues through the Labor Day weekend.

Practice heat safety to not be caught off guard by the heat. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're spending time outdoors.

The heat will follow us through the final days of August and the start of September. Little relief is expected next week.

