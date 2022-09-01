HOT start to meteorological fall (Sept. 1st)

September 1st marks the start of meteorological fall (easier for record-keeping), but astronomically speaking, autumn doesn't begin until the equinox, which is on September 22nd this year. Regardless, the average high for today's date is 106°, and we are far from that "fall-like" feeling.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern California, including the Coachella Valley. Temperatures in the low desert have reached as high as 116°, and this heat wave will continue through Labor Day weekend.

Plus, moisture has returned to the low desert, sending dew point temperatures into the 60s! Sticky!

The heat should be considered when planning your holiday weekend plans. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses across Southern California.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!