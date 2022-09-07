First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on Friday. Read the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center here.

Before the rain arrives, winds will begin to strengthen out of the east. A High Wind Watch has been posted for Friday morning through Friday evening for the Inland Empire and Riverside County valleys and mountains. The strength of these winds could bring down trees and powerlines, as well as make travel difficult.

A Flood Watch will then go into effect at 12:00 p.m. Friday for mountains and deserts across San Bernardino, Riverside, Imperial, and San Diego counties. Excessive rainfall could lead to the flooding of typically dry creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.

The first round of rain currently looks to arrive on Friday with increasing coverage through the afternoon.

This article is still being updated. Check back for more information.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!