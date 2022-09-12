Remnants of Kay still affecting the Southland

A Flood Watch is in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, until 8:00 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Southland as tropical moisture, left over from Kay, is directed northeast.

Skies will clear across the Coachella Valley on Tuesday though humidity will persist through the middle of the week. An isolated thunderstorm over the mountains is still probable as well.

An average high for the date is 103°, but afternoon temperatures will only climb into the 90s throughout this workweek.

