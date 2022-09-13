Isolated storms west ahead of clearing skies tonight

Clouds over the mountains will drift east through the evening, with a clearing of skies taking place into the night. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. creating a mild night in the desert.

Dew point temperatures will gradually drop through the middle of the week, Thursday offering more relief from the humidity than Wednesday.

These temperatures are sure to bring joy to many desert residents. An average high for the week is 103°, but the low desert is looking to enjoy a solid reprieve from triple-digit temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!