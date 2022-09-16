Closing out the week with cooler than normal temperatures

It's finally Friday, and there's plenty of sunshine in today's forecast to carry us into the weekend. The average high temperature for today's date is 102°, but, like the last two days, Palm Springs will remain in the double-digits.

The afternoon highs we're experiencing are more typical of early October rather than mid-September. A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast this weekend, providing cooler air and a steady on-shore flow keeping our nights breezy.

Temperatures will cool into the mid and low 90s for the final weekend of summer. Take advantage of the mild conditions and spend time outdoors!

