A comfortable close to summer

Plenty of sunshine for the Coachella Valley today along with dewpoint temperatures below 50°, making for a pleasant day in the desert. Showers continue to move from the south to the northeast across the far eastern portion of Imperial and Riverside counties, but this activity will stay east of the low desert.

As the trough of low pressure that's been bringing the breezy to gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley departs northeast, high pressure will replace it. This will create a warming trend that will continue into early next week.

Palm Springs has had a nice break from the heat with, as of today, 13 days below 100°. As a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest, temperatures will climb into the triple digits once again. Enjoy the start of fall on Thursday but go ahead and keep those pumpkin-spiced lattes iced.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!