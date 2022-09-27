Summer heat lingers through midweek

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley.

It's not just about the heat but also the humidity. Dew point temperatures will climb into the 50s on Wednesday, creating a stickier environment than we've felt the past two days. Additional moisture will move into Southern California from the southeast, leading to the development of scattered thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts.

Summer-like temperatures will linger through the middle of the week, slowing cooling into the double-digits this weekend. While still warm, it'll be a bit more seasonable for Saturday and Sunday.

