Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:29 PM
Published 3:18 PM

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled.

The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m.

Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Isolated thunderstorms are still expected to develop Thursday afternoon before drier air moves in for the close of the work week.

Temperatures will carry on with a gradual cooling trend that will continue into the weekend, along with a drying trend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content