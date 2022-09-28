Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled.

Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Isolated thunderstorms are still expected to develop Thursday afternoon before drier air moves in for the close of the work week.

Temperatures will carry on with a gradual cooling trend that will continue into the weekend, along with a drying trend.

