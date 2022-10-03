Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 3:46 PM

Triple digits return for the start of the workweek

KESQ

Cumulus clouds could be spotted surrounding the Coachella Valley this afternoon, but predominately clear skies will be with us through the evening and night. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will become the focus of our weather this week with warmer temperatures and drier air in place. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

An average high temperature to kickstart this week would be 96°, but triple digits are back and will persist through the middle of the week. The 90s arrive in time for the weekend, though additional moisture will join as well.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content