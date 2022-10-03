Triple digits return for the start of the workweek

Cumulus clouds could be spotted surrounding the Coachella Valley this afternoon, but predominately clear skies will be with us through the evening and night. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will become the focus of our weather this week with warmer temperatures and drier air in place. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

An average high temperature to kickstart this week would be 96°, but triple digits are back and will persist through the middle of the week. The 90s arrive in time for the weekend, though additional moisture will join as well.

