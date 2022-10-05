Above-normal temperatures continue through the workweek

Highs climbed about 5° above the seasonal average this afternoon, and temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening.

Some additional moisture will creep back into the desert from the east on Thursday, with even higher humidity arriving this weekend with increasing storm chances around Southern California mountains and deserts.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of this workweek, though relief will arrive this weekend becoming closer to the seasonal average.

