Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Updated
today at 5:28 PM
Published 4:37 PM

Above-normal temperatures continue through the workweek

Highs climbed about 5° above the seasonal average this afternoon, and temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening.

Some additional moisture will creep back into the desert from the east on Thursday, with even higher humidity arriving this weekend with increasing storm chances around Southern California mountains and deserts.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of this workweek, though relief will arrive this weekend becoming closer to the seasonal average.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content