Warm and humid setup persists

LATEST

Thunderstorms in Imperial County as creating gusty winds leading to reduced visibility from blowing sand and dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley until 8:00 p.m.

DISCUSSION

Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the east moved into the desert. Passing clouds will linger into the evening along with elevated dew point temperatures.

Additional moisture from the south and east will lead to scattered thunderstorms over Southern California's mountains and deserts through the weekend.

Temperatures around the Coachella Valley will remain above the seasonal average for Friday. More seasonable temperatures will arrive this weekend, with continued cooling into next week.

