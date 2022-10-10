A slight chance of storms today and Tuesday

Skies are clear but we could see some afternoon storm development particularly over our local mountains and high desert communities.

A bit of lingering humidity from a system off to our East is the culprit.

Good news in the forecast, air quality has returned to "Good" levels across the Valley after last week's Haboob and ensuing dust storm.

Highs will more pleasant and cooler this week, running mainly in the middle 90s.

The 7-Day Forecast includes another chance of showers by tomorrow afternoon, then we dry out a bit through the rest of the week.