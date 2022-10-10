Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:10 AM

A slight chance of storms today and Tuesday

Skies are clear but we could see some afternoon storm development particularly over our local mountains and high desert communities.

A bit of lingering humidity from a system off to our East is the culprit.

Good news in the forecast, air quality has returned to "Good" levels across the Valley after last week's Haboob and ensuing dust storm.

Highs will more pleasant and cooler this week, running mainly in the middle 90s.

The 7-Day Forecast includes another chance of showers by tomorrow afternoon, then we dry out a bit through the rest of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content