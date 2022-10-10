Skip to Content
Storm chances linger into Tuesday

Isolated storms that developed over Riverside County mountains this afternoon have dissipated, but their clouds remain stretched across the low desert. Skies will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures cooling into the low and mid-70s Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms will become more scattered across Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and deserts on Tuesday. This will be the best chance of the week for some drops to fall in the Coachella Valley.

High temperatures will remain above the seasonal average (93°) but hover close by through the middle of the week. Greater cooling will arrive by the weekend.

