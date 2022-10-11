Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts

LATEST

Flash Flood Warning until 7:00 p.m. for Riverside County, including Box Canyon Rd. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

DISCUSSION

An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.

Moisture will depart, and drier air will be felt across the Southland. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Thursday before greater cooling arrives this weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!